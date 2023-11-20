Bank of America on Fed Funds for next year:

We revise our rates forecasts higher across the curve

now forecast 10y UST at 4.25% by end '24

Our forecasts are below market forwards but above consensus, especially by end '24

Our 2Y forecasts shade risks to a higher cutting trough than US economics baseline. This is due to risks of a higher nominal neutral rate, which the market currently prices. it also reflects risks that skew to a more resilient economy.

BoA on the risks they see: