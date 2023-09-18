"Disinflation" has been popping up in analyst notes all over the place:

Bank of America are on board:

The August CPI, PPI & retail sales data leave our core views unchanged. Disinflation is on track and the consumer is resilient.

The Fed's message ... is likely to be balanced. The dots for 2024 and beyond should show slower cuts and a higher r*.

BoA do have 2 concerns though:

the recent UAW strike which has shut down auto production

chances of a government shutdown on October 1 are rising

