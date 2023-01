Bank of America published its list of 10 trades for 2023, via Mike Zaccardi.

1. Long 30-year US Treasury

2. Long yield curve steepeners

3. Short US$, long EM assets

4. Long China stocks

5. Long gold & copper

6. Barbell credit

7. Long industrials & small cap stocks

8. Short US tech

9. Short US private equity

10. Long EU banks

Lists like these are often a view into consensus thinking and the market has a habit of bucking the consensus.