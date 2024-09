Bank of America cite:

fading of excessively negative views on the UK economy

UK remains a largely underinvested/undervalued sector in the asset allocation space

the currency remains fundamentally undervalued

the political backdrop is more favourable

there is a more positive outlook for UK-EU relations

GBP/USD fell on Wednesday in line with a surging USD pretty much everywhere.

Faster cuts from the Fed than BoE could be supportive also.