I had this earlier from Bank of America on their Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) outlook:

With high inflation sticky, BoA argue the risk is for further Fed rate hikes:

"We remain bearish; still think biggest 'pain trade' next 12 months Fed funds 6% not 3%,"

BoA add that investors have become too bullish and characterize January - March as

Q1 recession fear

and April to June as

Q2 Goldilocks greed

Say on narrow breadth,

S&P breaking out bull market bubbly (though ex-Magnificent 7 up more sober 1% YTD)

And, the