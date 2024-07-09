A note from Bank of America with their outlook for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
- We maintain our view on a December cut based on trends in inflation
But. they add:
- Risks are tilting towards an earlier cut
- net softness in the jobs report should keep expectations of a cut this year in market pricing and should keep September live
- labor market continues to cool
- we see the activity and employment data as confirming a cooling economy and one that will lead the Fed to begin a gradual rate cut cycle later this year
---
As a heads up, Federal Reserve Chair Powell is speaking Tuesday: