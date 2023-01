Nicolas Vincent

The Bank of Canada appointed a Montreal professor as its latest Depute Governor. He will have a seat on Canada's governing council.

He will fill a two-year term in the newly-created external, non-executive Deputy Governor position.

In creating the new position, the BOC said it wanted to "ensure a diversity of perspectives, thought and experience when formulating policy" and -- shocker -- they hired a professor of economics.

He will join the BOC on March 13.