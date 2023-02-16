Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada (BOC) is the central bank of Canada. It was created in 1934 and is responsible for implementing monetary policy in the country, issuing currency, and promoting a safe and stable financial system.The Bank's main role is to "promote the economic and financial welfare of Canada," as defined in the Bank of Canada Act. This includes maintaining the stability of the financial system, promoting a sound and efficient financial system, and fostering monetary conditions that will preser
Headlines via Reuters:
Canadians shouldn't be concerned 'if we follow a slightly different
path to inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
Read this Term normalization than our counterparts'
- floating Canadian
dollar gives the bank the flexibility to chart a different path than
trading partners and focus on setting interest rates
- it will take time to
get back to the bank's inflation target of 2%
- if people start to
base inflation expectations on current high numbers rather than the
2% target, high inflation becomes persistent, volatile and
self-perpetuating
- it is important to
stay the course in the fight against inflation despite the short-term
pain that high interest rates can cause
- without a
sufficiently strong policy response, a drift in expectations away
from the bank's inflation target can open the door to inflation
remaining high and volatile for longer
- even if inflation
has declined lately, we can't take our eyes off it too soon and let
it remain significantly above target for too long
- if inflation stays
above target for a significant amount of time, then high and variable
inflation will likely go hand in hand with a less efficient, more
distorted economy