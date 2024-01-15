How would you rate current business conditions
  • Sentiment fell every month in Q4, from 22% at the start of the quarter to 9% at the end
  • 38% of firms expect a recession in the year ahead vs 33% in Q3
  • 54% of firms expect inflation to remain above 3% for the next two years vs 53% in Q3
  • 75% of firms think wage growth will be back to normal by 2025
  • Consumer survey inflation expectations for 5 years to 2.62% from 2.75%
  • Future sales 20% vs 14%
  • Indicators of future sales vs a year ago -10% vs 0% prior
  • Firms see slight improvement in labor availability
Spike in companies saying that business decreased
Wage growth metrics are improving.

wage growth

Inflation expectations from firms.

inflation expectations BOC

In the consumer survey, note that 5-year inflation expectations are below pre-covid levels.

Consumer inflation expectations

The survey also showed that consumers are increasingly lowering spending because of inflation and interest rates.

All told, I see plenty of reasons in this survey for the Bank of Canada to cut rates. They meet next week and could very well signal a looming easing cycle. That said, I think they want to snuff out inflation completely rather than get ahead of slowing growth. That will ultimately prove to be a mistake.