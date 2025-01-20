Bank of Canada Governor Macklem says the Bank expects strong consumption-led growth in the second ha
  • Future Sales Expectations at +31% vs +13%: Improved outlook with stronger demand expected, boosted by interest rate cuts (highest since Q2 2021)
  • More widespread plans to increase investment, well above historical average
  • Recession expectations at 15% vs 16%
  • Further easing in capacity constraints, labor shortages less intense
  • Labor shortages among lowest in survey history (ie, there is no labor shortage)
  • 70% of firms planning normal-sized wage increases
  • Slightly higher but still between 2.5-3% range

Some key points:

  • Impact of US election becoming a key concern (40% expect negative effects)
  • Four interest rate cuts occurred between June and survey period
  • Firms increasingly focused on strategic pricing and affordability
  • Oil & gas sector showing robust outlook due to TMX pipeline and LNG Canada

This is better than I was expecting given all the tariffs fears. It was conducted after the US election from Nov 7-27, though that doesn't capture the height of Trump's threats against Canada.

Full report

Some charts:

BOC business sentiment
BOS chart
Future sales
investment intentions

This should give the Bank of Canada some confidence that the rate-cutting cycle is beginning to work.