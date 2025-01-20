Future Sales Expectations at +31% vs +13%: Improved outlook with stronger demand expected, boosted by interest rate cuts (highest since Q2 2021)

More widespread plans to increase investment, well above historical average

Recession expectations at 15% vs 16%

Further easing in capacity constraints, labor shortages less intense

Labor shortages among lowest in survey history (ie, there is no labor shortage)

70% of firms planning normal-sized wage increases

Slightly higher but still between 2.5-3% range

Some key points:

Impact of US election becoming a key concern (40% expect negative effects)

Four interest rate cuts occurred between June and survey period

Firms increasingly focused on strategic pricing and affordability

Oil & gas sector showing robust outlook due to TMX pipeline and LNG Canada

This is better than I was expecting given all the tariffs fears. It was conducted after the US election from Nov 7-27, though that doesn't capture the height of Trump's threats against Canada.

Full report

Some charts:

This should give the Bank of Canada some confidence that the rate-cutting cycle is beginning to work.