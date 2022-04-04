Macklem BOC iron man
  • BOC indicator 4.98 vs record 5.90 prior
  • 81% of firms report capacity pressures -- a record high up from 78%
  • Firms expect significant growth in wages, input prices and output prices due to demand and capacity pressures
  • Future sales indicator +39% vs +57% prior
  • Intensity of labour shortage 62 vs 74
  • Investment intentions 42 vs 47
  • Hiring intentions 63 vs 77
  • Output prices 26 vs 16
  • 43.6% of businesses see inflation near 2% within two years vs 50.6% prior
  • Full report

The interviews were conducted before the Russian invasion of Ukraine but the BOC supplemented it with a special online survey afterwards, with about half of firms saying they expected to see effects, mostly via inflation.

There's clearly a slowdown but it's from extremely-elevated levels so it's not a surprise at all. What's notable for me is the pickup in output prices, which is a sign that companies are getting more comfortable about passing on price increases.

There is still confidence that the BOC will get  inflation  back to 2% but it's eroding, according to the survey.

The loonie was largely unchanged on the report but it adds to by conviction the BOC will hike by 50 bps.

BOC indicator

Have a look at this chart on expected wage gains:

BOC wage gains