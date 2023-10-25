Prior overnight rate was 5.00%

BOC sees "clearer signs that monetary policy is moderating spending and relieving price pressures"

"There is growing evidence that past interest rate increases are dampening economic activity and relieving price pressures"

BOC repeated that it " is prepared to increase the policy interest rate further if needed"

Sees inflation returning to 2% at the end of 2025 vs "mid-2025" previously

The global economy is slowing and growth is forecast to moderate further as past increases in policy rates and the recent surge in global bond yields weigh on demand

Weaker demand and higher borrowing costs are weighing on business investment

The surge in Canada’s population is easing labour market pressures in some sectors while adding to housing demand and consumption

The labour market remains on the tight side and wage pressures persist

a range of indicators suggest that supply and demand in the economy are now approaching balance

The BOC projects global GDP growth of 2.9% this year, 2.3% in 2024 and 2.6% in 2025, little changed from previously

Growth in the euro area has slowed further

New forecasts:

Cuts 2023 growth forecast To 1.2% vs prior 1.8%

2024 to 0.9% vs 1.2% prior

2025 to 2.5% vs 2.4% prior

2023 inflation to 3.9% vs 3.7%

2024 inflation to 3.0% vs 2.5% prior

2025 inflation to 2.2% vs 2.1% prior

USD/CAD was trading at 1.3772 just ahead of the decision and rose to 1.3793 afterwards. The overt hawkish bias is still there but all the commentary points to a slowing economy.

Macklem and Rogers will hold a press conference at 11 am ET