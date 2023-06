Due at 1525 North America Eastern Time / 1925 GMT:

Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry delivers a speech, the Bank's Economic Progress Report. At the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce. This is a regular speech that follows a BoC meeting where the meeting did not deliver a Monetary Policy Report.

The Bank of Canada raised its cash rate on Wednesday:

As an aside, Beaudry is finishing up at the BoC at the end of July. He has only one more policy meeting to participate in.