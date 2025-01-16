1745 GMT/1245 Eastern time

Bank of Canada deputy governor Toni Gravelle

Will speak on the Bank's balance sheet normalization process and how it will manage its balance sheet once normalization ends

***

The Bank of Canada began cutting rates in 2024, beginning in June. Read from the bottom up for the progression of cuts

December 11, 2024 3.25 (50bp cut)

October 23, 2024 3.75 (50bp cut)

September 4, 2024 4.25 (25bp cut)

July 24, 2024 4.50 (25bp cut)

June 5, 2024 4.75 (25bp cut)

April 10, 2024 5.00

These reductions were aimed at addressing weakening economic conditions, particularly subdued inflation and softer domestic demand.