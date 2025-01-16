1745 GMT/1245 Eastern time
- Bank of Canada deputy governor Toni Gravelle
- Will speak on the Bank's balance sheet normalization process and how it will manage its balance sheet once normalization ends
***
The Bank of Canada began cutting rates in 2024, beginning in June. Read from the bottom up for the progression of cuts
- December 11, 2024 3.25 (50bp cut)
- October 23, 2024 3.75 (50bp cut)
- September 4, 2024 4.25 (25bp cut)
- July 24, 2024 4.50 (25bp cut)
- June 5, 2024 4.75 (25bp cut)
- April 10, 2024 5.00
These reductions were aimed at addressing weakening economic conditions, particularly subdued inflation and softer domestic demand.