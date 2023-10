The Bank of Canada's Tiff Macklem, Governor, and Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor will both be appearing in parliament today, Monday, 30 October 2023:

at the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance

at 1530 Eastern time , which is 1930 GMT

As a ps., the two will appear again the following day, this time before the Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy.

Only last week the two spoke at a press conference following the Bank of Canada October decision: