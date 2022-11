Coming up at 1630 local time, which is 2130 GMT:

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Carolyn Rogers will appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance

We heard from Rogers on Tuesday (local CAD time):

And, the knives are out for the housing sector says Rogers:

we need lower house prices to restore balance to housing market

We can expect more of the same from Macklem and Rogers at testimony soon.