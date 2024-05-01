Governor of the Bank of Canada, Tiff Macklem, and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers appearing before the Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy.

Earlier:

Right after this post the you-know-what hit the fan in the yen, which meant Macklem went on the back burner.

But, he is laying the groundwork for a Bank of Canada rate cut real soon. Check out that link above for his earlier none too subtle hints. More now:

  • We don't have to do what the fed does
  • Canada growth this year will probably be choppy
  • A cut in rates would signal we're on a track back to 2% inflation
  • Jobless rate might go up but we don't see a recession
