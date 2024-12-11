We discussed both 25 and 50 bps

There are some mixed signals in the economic data

We cut by 50 bps for 2 reasons: 1) We no longer need policy that's clearly in restrictive territory. 2) All the data tilts towards a softer economic outlook for GDP growth compared to October estimates

Cites lower immigration targets as a reason to suspect lower growth

The threat of tariffs on Canada is a major source of uncertainty but we don't know if they will be implemented

We can't run policy on something that might happen

We are in excess supply, the economy has been soft

We haven't seen widespread job losses like you would typically see in a recession

Most of the 'weakness' in the Canadian dollar is appreciation in the US dollar

We will have to factor in Canadian dollar weakness into forecasts

We will keep an eye on how immigration and rate cuts compete in the housing market

We are not expecting a recession

Asked about ongoing cuts, cites 175 bps in cuts "that's a lot"

Cuts will be working their way through the economy

Going forward, I expect we will be considering further cuts to rates

If economy evolves as anticipated, we will be taking a 'more gradual approach'

It will be 'more gradual' than the 50 bps we cut at the last two meetings

We will be considering further reductions but we will take them one meeting at a time

There is clearly some slack in the labor market

There isn't much of a hint on January rates here and the market is pricing in a 56% chance of a cut but only 61 bps in all of 2025 as the BOC lands between 2.50-2.75% at year end. I suspect we will end up lower than that but -- like the BOC -- we will have to wait to see the data. So far, Canadian consumer spending has held up better than expected. That said, the spring housing market is a big risk.

USD/CAD has mostly been unmoved during the press conference but USD/CAD is down 40 pips since the BOC decision to 1.4140.