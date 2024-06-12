Bank of Canada Governor Macklem:

reiterates that there is a limit to how far the Bank can diverge on rates from the Fed - says not close to that limit

The Bank of Canada cut rates at its previous meeting, beginning the process of 'divergence' with the Fed:

The FOMC today held its rate steady, as was widely expected. The statement indicated they may well have drifted closer to favouring a cut. But the SEP (dot plot) showed most on the Committee favoured one or no rate cuts this year, from three at the previous update. Talk about muddying the waters. FWIW I'm thinking the prospect of a further divergence between the BoC (lower) and Fed (steady) just grew greater.