Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers spoke before the Senate Standing Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce.

Reuters have a recap up that adds a little more:

"It's going to be delicate," he added. "But we do need to raise interest rates to moderate that spending growth and get inflation back to target."

Central bankers around the world will be wrestling with avoiding a hard landing (recession) as they jack u rates to bring inflation down from lofty levels.

I didn't see any comments reported from Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers, just from Governor Macklem.