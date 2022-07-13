The overnight rate is now 2.50%

Prior overnight rate was 1.50%

Previous statement said "Governing Council is prepared to act more forcefully"

Now says "Governing Council continues to judge that interest rates will need to rise further, and the pace of increases will be guided by the Bank’s ongoing assessment of the economy and inflation"

Says "the Governing Council decided to front-load the path to higher interest rates"

Inflation in Canada is higher and more persistent than the Bank expected

Inflation likely to remain around 8% in the next few months

More than half of the components that make up the CPI are now rising by more than 5%

surveys indicate more consumers and businesses are expecting inflation to be higher for longer

BOC now expects global economic growth to slow to about 3½% this year and 2% in 2023 before strengthening to 3% in 2024

BOC expects Canada’s economy to grow by 3½% in 2022, 1¾% in 2023, and 2½% in 2024.

BOC estimates that GDP grew by about 4% in the second quarter and sees about 2% in Q3

Labour markets are tight with a record low unemployment rate

Sees inflation at 3% by the end of next year and returning to the 2% target by the end of 2024

Global energy prices are projected to decline

The market was pricing in a 24% chance of a surprise 100 basis point hike ahead of the release. USD/CAD was trading at 1.0025.

USD/CAD fell to 1.2980 but the 'front load' comment is a hint of a slowing pace of hikes or that the terminal rate hasn't changed.

For year end, the OIS market is now pricing in a year end rate of 3.74% from 3.60% beforehand. For September, the market is now split between 50 bps and 75 bps.

This is some serious tightening and I fear for the Canadian housing market, where prices are already dropping. USD/ CAD CAD The Canadian dollar (CAD) is the official currency of Canada and at the time of writing is the fifth most-held reserve currency in the world behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The CAD is commonly referred to as the Loonie by forex analysts and traders. At the time of writing, the CAD accounts for 2% of all global currency reserves.Its appeal is strong among central banking authorities given Canada’s economic strength, sovereignty, and historic stability.Originally introduced in 1858, the CAD has since its inception maintained a strong tie to the US dollar.This is due to the high degree of trade between the two countries, with the United States receiving the vast majority of Canadian exports, with Canada in turn importing over half of its goods from its southern neighbor. For brief periods of time the CAD has been fixed to the US dollar over its history. Presently, the Bank of Canada (BoC) is responsible for intervening to maintain the value of the currency.What Factors Affect the CAD?Forex traders tune into a variety of factors and metrics when trading the CAD. The value of the CAD is strongly correlated to the strength of global commodity prices such as oil.As a producer and exporter of oil and other commodities, Canada benefits from stronger crude oil prices. When commodity prices rise, Canada’s terms of trade also generally improve, and vice versa.Furthermore, a number of domestic factors can also influence the CAD. This includes interest rates set by the BoC, domestic inflation rates, trade surpluses, and foreign investment & direct payments. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as an internal rate of return, which may also be used to indicate the owner's total return, or portion of income.Why Do Yields Matter?At any point in time, all financial instruments compete with each other in a public marketplace. Analyzing yields is one among many metrics used by analysts and investors and reflects a singular part of the total return of holding a security. For example, a higher yield allows the owner to recoup his investment sooner, and thus mitigates risk. By extension, a high yield may have resulted from a falling market value for the security as a result of higher risk. Yield levels are also influenced by expectations of inflation. Fears of higher levels of inflation in the future suggest that investors would ask for high yield or a lower price versus the coupon today.The maturity of the instrument is also one of the elements that determines risk. The relationship between yields and the maturity of instruments of similar credit worthiness, is described by the yield curve. Instruments over longer intervals commonly have a higher yield than short dated instruments.The yield of a debt instrument is typically linked to the credit worthiness and default probability of the issuer. The more the default risk, the higher the yield would be in most of the cases since issuers need to offer investors some compensation for the risk. A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. BOC Governor Macklem will host a press conference at 11 am ET.