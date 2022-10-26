BOC Macklem April 13 2022

The commentary in the statement doesn't offer any kind of hint on why they didn't 50 instead of 75 basis points. It's all hawkish and contiues to suggest more hikes to come. The forecasts and comments in the MPR perhaps offer some better insight as they see weaker growth and lower inflation next year.

BOC Governor Tiff Macklem will hold a press conference at the top of the hour.

This is a surprise and USD/CAD has jumped to 1.3641 from 1.3550.

USDCAD 10 mins