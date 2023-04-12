Macklem BOC Oct 26

The market was pricing in a 95% chance of no change at today's meeting and all economists in the Reuters survey forecast no move.

Bank of Canada governor Macklem and senior deputy Rogers will host a press conference at 11 am ET.

This sums up how the BOC sees the economy evolving:

"As more households renew their mortgages at higher rates and restrictive monetary policy works its way through the economy more broadly, consumption is expected to moderate this year. Softening foreign demand is expected to restrain exports and business investment. Overall, GDP growth is projected to be weak through the remainder of this year before strengthening gradually next year. This implies the economy will move into excess supply in the second half of this year."

That certainly sounds like a central bank that's comfortably on the sidelines. The next question is: When will the cuts come?

USD/CAD is lower after the decision but that comes with improving (albeit choppy) broader sentiment after the US CPI report. Oil could be benefitting the loonie as it challenges the $83 zone of resistance.