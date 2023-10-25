The Bank of Canada left its overnight rate unchanged at 5%, although other events overtook the news on it:

Via, RBC, their 'Bottom Line" response, in brief:

CPI readings still running well above the 2% target, the BoC is firmly focused on getting inflation under control. Slower than expected progress is a concern. But evidence continues to build that interest rates are already restrictive enough to continue to cool the economy, and alleviate price pressures.

consumers in the coming quarters are expected to further cut spending as more of them contend with rising borrowing costs

a weaker global economic backdrop is also expected to slow export and investment activities with Canadian businesses, who are already facing tighter financial conditions following a rise in longer-maturity bond yields

The BoC will be cautious about starting to ease off the monetary policy brakes too quickly - we expect the overnight rate will be held at 5% through the first half of next year, with modest rate cuts to follow starting in Q3 2024.

USD/CAD update: