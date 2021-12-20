Reuters have a piece up (from Friday ICYMI) saying Canada's central bank is likely to change its interest rate guidance in the new year

so it has the option to raise borrowing costs earlier than planned despite the threat the Omicron variant poses to growth

Some of the remarks from the article from analysts:

"Even if the Bank of Canada wants to be a little bit cautious in front of a potential winter set of shutdowns..., if they think inflation expectations are starting to become unanchored, that will be their primary concern," Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities.

"Certainly in January they will want to give themselves the option of March,"

"January will be a declaration that every meeting is now a live meeting" for a rate increase, said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive.

"I don't think (the bank) will change course on Omicron because they'll see that as inflationary" because it could disrupt supply chains even further