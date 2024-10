Adam was interviewed by Reuters on Thursday, not happy with the Bank of Canada:

"The Bank of Canada cut 50 basis points but it didn't grasp the challenges facing the Canadian economy,"

"The market might be looking further out and saying, 'this isn't enough. Rates are still too high for where the economy is now.'"

The next BoC meeting is December 11 - another 50 then?