Rates left unchanged at 0.25%, as widely expected

Omicron has injected renewed uncertainty

Uncertainties arising from the Omicron variant could weigh on growth by compounding supply chain disruptions and reducing demand for some servic

Canada’s economy grew by about 5½ percent in the third quarter, as expected

GDP is about 1.5% below pre-pandemic

Persistent supply bottlenecks continued to inhibit growth in parts of the economy

Recent economic indicators suggest the economy had considerable momentum into the fourth quarter

impact of global supply constraints is feeding through to a broader range of goods prices

Continues to see inflation back towards 2 percent in the second half of the year

Repeats that slack to be absorbed "sometime in the middle quarters of 2022"

Economic growth in the United States has accelerated

Growth in some other regions is moderating after a strong third quarter

There is no press conference scheduled for after this meeting but Macklem will have a speech tomorrow.

USD/CAD rose to 1.2645 from 1.2610 on the release.