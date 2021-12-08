- Rates left unchanged at 0.25%, as widely expected
- Omicron has injected renewed uncertainty
- Uncertainties arising from the Omicron variant could weigh on growth by compounding supply chain disruptions and reducing demand for some servic
- Canada’s economy grew by about 5½ percent in the third quarter, as expected
- GDP is about 1.5% below pre-pandemic
- Persistent supply bottlenecks continued to inhibit growth in parts of the economy
- Recent economic indicators suggest the economy had considerable momentum into the fourth quarter
- impact of global supply constraints is feeding through to a broader range of goods prices
- Continues to see inflation back towards 2 percent in the second half of the year
- Repeats that slack to be absorbed "sometime in the middle quarters of 2022"
- Economic growth in the United States has accelerated
- Growth in some other regions is moderating after a strong third quarter
There is no press conference scheduled for after this meeting but Macklem will have a speech tomorrow.
USD/CAD rose to 1.2645 from 1.2610 on the release.