BOC Macklem is speaking and says:

More:

Bank of Canada is pleased to see inflation at 2%, now needs to stick the landing.

Continued easing in core inflation, which is still a little above 2%, is expected.

Consumer spending, business hiring, and investment will be closely watched.

There is concern about the rising share of borrowers without a mortgage who carry a credit card balance of at least 90% of their credit limit.

A notable increase in financial stress among borrowers without a mortgage, mainly renters, has been observed.