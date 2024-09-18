Some Governing Council members were more concerned about downside risks to inflation

Concern about downside risks was linked to potential further weakening of economy and labor market

Other members took the view that risks to inflation outlook were balanced

Members discussed whether weakness in Canadian consumption and housing could partly be due to caution on the part of households

Members felt consumers could be waiting for lower rates to make large purchases or enter the housing market

Discussed scenario where economy could weaken and it might be appropriate to speed the pace of cuts

Labor market softening, wage growth still elevated

Housing market subdued

No pre-determined path for rates, decisions to be made meeting-by-meeting

Council puzzled by successive upside surprises in US household spending

Felt low US saving rate was a possible indicator of weakness going forward

In China, continued weakness in domestic demand had increased the downside risk to the growth outlook

The Bank of Canada cut rates by 25 bps at the meeting

Macklem signalled a willingness to cut more-quickly after the decision

BOC deputy Nicolas Vincent speaks tomorrow

The comments on the US economy are more interesting than the ones on the Canadian outlook. I wonder if Macklem got the idea about the low savings rate from his trip to Jackson Hole.