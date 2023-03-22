The Bank of Canada now offers up minutes of its decisions and the latest set is out:

Ahead of March 8 decision was concerned that inflation could get stuck materially above 2%

Governing Council felt it was important to stress conditionality of rate hike pause and underline it continued to assess if policy was strict enough

Agreed would need further accumulation of data to see if matching forecasts

Agreed that if evidence suggested more persistent inflation, policy would need to rise further

Elevated core US inflation foreshadowed similar developments in Canada

Governing Council noted important differences in economies like higher immigration in Canada and better labor force participation

All participants agreed on March 8 pause