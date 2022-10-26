The BOC is out with a new Monetary Policy Report, which updates forecasts that were made in July.

  • 2022 GDP seen at 3.3% vs 3.5% prior
  • 2023 GDP seen at 0.9% vs 1.8% prior
  • 2024 GDP seen at 2.0% vs 2.4% prior

Inflation:

  • 2022 CPI seen at 6.9% vs 7.2% prior
  • 2023 CPI seen at 4.1% vs 4.6% prior
  • 2024 CPI seen at 2.2% vs 2.3% prior

Other highlights:

BOC forecasts OCtober 2022

Global growth forecasts:

BOC global growth forecasts