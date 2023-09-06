The Bank of Canada meet on Wednesday, 6 September 2023. The decision is due at 1400 GMT, which is 10 am Eastern time. The consensus is for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady at 5.00%.

Earlier previews:

Preview comments from CIBC:

the downside surprise in GDP data will make it an easy decision for the Bank of Canada to leave rates on hold, by even casting some doubts on the reasoning behind the July hike, given the strength in Q1 consumption that the BoC had cited for that move seems to have melted away in a hurry.

We don’t expect the Bank to declare that rate hikes are done for good, let alone offer any hints about an easing ahead. Instead, the emphasis will be on a judgement that the balance of risks make it reasonable to see how signs of a slowing evolve ahead, but our view is that rates have in fact peaked for the cycle.

The jobs data could show some hiring resumed in August, but remember that brisk population growth has raised the bar for what’s needed to prevent a further uptick in the unemployment rate.

and from TD:

We look for the Bank of Canada to keep the overnight rate at 5.00% as slowing activity data and moderating labour markets allow the Bank to look past stronger CPI.

We do not expect any material change to the Bank's guidance as they will keep hikes on the table going forward.

We don’t expect the BoC to generate many fireworks. Most of the CAD interest will play through the crosses, where we are short GBPCAD. Still, we favour fading rallies in USDCAD

1400 GMT is 1000 Eastern time