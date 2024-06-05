On Wednesday the BoC began its interest rate cut cycle, the BOC's first cut in four years:

Canada is the first G7 country to cut rates. do so.

A response from ING to the decision:

  • The Bank of Canada has clearly concluded that diminishing inflation worries and excess supply in the economy mean its monetary policy doesn't need to be quite so restrictive.
  • This 25bp move is likely to be followed by a further 75bp of cuts in the second half of the year.
  • The Canadian dollar is likely to remain under pressure

And, further out:

  • USD/CAD short-term risks are moderately skewed to the upside, but in line with our call for US data to start pointing to a September Fed cut, the pair can still find its way into 1.35 in the second half of the year.
