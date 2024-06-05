On Wednesday the BoC began its interest rate cut cycle, the BOC's first cut in four years:

Canada is the first G7 country to cut rates.

A response from ING to the decision:

The Bank of Canada has clearly concluded that diminishing inflation worries and excess supply in the economy mean its monetary policy doesn't need to be quite so restrictive.

This 25bp move is likely to be followed by a further 75bp of cuts in the second half of the year.

The Canadian dollar is likely to remain under pressure

And, further out: