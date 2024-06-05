On Wednesday the BoC began its interest rate cut cycle, the BOC's first cut in four years:

Canada is the first G7 country to cut rates.

More cuts are to come:

Snippet now from ScotiaBank, expecting another cut in July and 100bps of easing this year from 75bps previously

Bank of Canada Governor Macklem is "setting a high bar against not cutting again in July"

We think they will wish to deliver this 100bps in a straight line fashion until the October meeting

While Scotia make these forecasts, they aren't happy, and see numerous points of concern for higher inflation ahead:

Canada continues to face higher full-cycle inflation risk than the US and the BoC should be much more careful than the Governor sounded today

There are several drivers of relative inflation risk

Wage growth remains in excess of productivity in Canada by contrast to the US.

Fiscal policy is still adding to growth and likely to add even more into an election year.

Severe housing shortfalls are very likely to persist and maintain high upward pressure on shelter costs.

The economy is outperforming the BoC’s expectations coming into the year with the consumer doing rather well.

On the CAD, "Green Light to Sell"