About half of firms expect Canada to be in a recession over the next year, down from two-thirds in Q4 survey

For 5th consecutive quarter, firms expect sales growth to slow; slowdown follows period of excessive strength

Overall business conditions indicator -1.1% vs -0.06% prior

59% of firms expect inflation to be well above 2% until at least 2025

Surveys conducted before global banking stress

Firms continue to see labor market as tight

1-year consumer inflation expectations 6.03% vs 7.18% in Q4

2-year inflation to 4.27% vs 5.14%

5-year inflation 2.92% vs 3.10%

The BOC should feel good about the direction of those inflation expectations. I don't see any reason for them to change their stance.