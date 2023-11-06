Median 2024 estimate 1.2%

Probability of a recession in 6-12 months at 48%

End 2024 CPI seen at 2.2%

First cut seen in April, second in July, third in Sept

Year end 2024 rate seen at 4.00% (vs 5.00% now)

Year end 2025 seen at 2.88%

75% of participants said risks skewed towards higher rates

End 2024 Canadian 5-year yield seen at 3.15% (vs 3.85% currently)

This survey was done in late September so it's a bit stale but it's good idea of what should be expected. It will be interesting to see if Macklem continues to try and push back against rate cuts.