Analysts at National Bank of Canada are expecting a weak Canadian dollar ahead, citing:

underwhelming economic data (due to interest rates being too restrictive), in particular, weak private domestic demand that "contracted for the second quarter in a row and has now fallen four times in six quarters"

private-sector employment has been flat since June 2023

inflation is already within the Bank of Canada's 1-3% target range

Putting these together NBC says the BoC needs to cut interest rates: