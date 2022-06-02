Bank of Canada's Paul Beaudry is speaking a day after the Bank of Canada raise rates by 50 basis points to 1.5% from 1.0%

  • increasing likelihood that it may need to raise policy rates to 3% or higher
  • risk is now greater that inflation expectations could be de-anchored and the high inflation could become entrenched
  • in deliberations ahead of June 1 high, bank noted price pressures are broadening and inflation likely to go higher still before easing
  • bank must be – and will be – resolute in bringing inflation back down; we will prevent high inflation from becoming entrenched
  • we expect strong growth and low unemployment to continue; our interest rate increases will take time to have their full impact Canadian economy is moving further into excess demand; economic rebound has been much faster than the bank anticipated
  • the more significant of the two forces driving Canadian inflation is largely international and is more complicated for monetary policy to tackle
  • normally, inflationary shocks links to external supply disruptions don't persist for long, so BOC typically did not react to such shocks
  • Bank opted against raising rates in 2021 because of what it saw as a temporary inflationary shocks from abroad and because economy was operating well below capacity for most of the year
  • Bank also chose not to raise rates in 2021 because premature tightening could have made it harder for people who lost jobs during pandemic to find work
  • The risk of leaving rates low was that higher inflation could start to become entrenched; the risk seemed appropriate at the time given slack in economy
  • in July, bank will provide an initial analysis of its inflation forecast errors

\ Inflation 