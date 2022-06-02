Bank of Canada's Paul Beaudry is speaking a day after the Bank of Canada raise rates by 50 basis points to 1.5% from 1.0%
- increasing likelihood that it may need to raise policy rates to 3% or higher
- risk is now greater that inflation expectations could be de-anchored and the high inflation could become entrenched
- in deliberations ahead of June 1 high, bank noted price pressures are broadening and inflation likely to go higher still before easing
- bank must be – and will be – resolute in bringing inflation back down; we will prevent high inflation from becoming entrenched
- we expect strong growth and low unemployment to continue; our interest rate increases will take time to have their full impact Canadian economy is moving further into excess demand; economic rebound has been much faster than the bank anticipated
- the more significant of the two forces driving Canadian inflation is largely international and is more complicated for monetary policy to tackle
- normally, inflationary shocks links to external supply disruptions don't persist for long, so BOC typically did not react to such shocks
- Bank opted against raising rates in 2021 because of what it saw as a temporary inflationary shocks from abroad and because economy was operating well below capacity for most of the year
- Bank also chose not to raise rates in 2021 because premature tightening could have made it harder for people who lost jobs during pandemic to find work
- The risk of leaving rates low was that higher inflation could start to become entrenched; the risk seemed appropriate at the time given slack in economy
- in July, bank will provide an initial analysis of its inflation forecast errors
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
