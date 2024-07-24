- There is enough excess supply in the economy to bring inflation back down toward 2% target
- We need to be more symmetric in our policy
- Canada does not need more excess supply, it needs growth and job creation to start picking up
- indicators are suggesting that broad base price pressures are easing
- If inflation continues to move down as we expect, it is reasonable to expect lower rates.
- We don't want to predetermine policy
- There was a clear consensus to cut by 25 basis points
- There was a clear consensus that the expected path of rates is lower but we are not on a predetermined path
- Broad agreement that inflation is going to come down, but progress can be uneven. We need to watch the opposing forces.
- Our assessment is that monetary policy is still restrictive. That is why we have cut our policy right at the last two meetings.
- We are determined to get inflation to 2% but we don't want the economy to weaken too much to push inflation below 2%.
- We have a long-standing housing imbalance pushed by a structural imbalance from increase in population