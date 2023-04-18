BOC Macklem is testifying before the House of Commons standing committee on finance:

You can watch his testimony by CLICKING HERE

The USDCDAD is trading above and below the 100 hour MA over the last 5 hourly bars (at 1.33789). On the topside is the 200 day MA near 1.3400. Move above is more bullish with the 200 hour MA at 1.34355 as the next upside target.

USDCAD
USDCAD trade between the 100 hour MA and 200 day MA