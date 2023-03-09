Bank of Canada Carolyn Rogers

After decisions when the Bank of Canada doesn't hold a press conference, it trots out one of the top deputies a day later to clarify any market misconceptions about the statement, and to tweak the message if needed.

I take these comments as a tad hawkish compared to the statement but the main message is that the baseline is not for the BOC to hike. Given that that market is pricing in a 26% chance of a hike at the April meeting, I'd say there are risks of disappointment. On the margins, that's CAD bearish but right now the global risk trade is the dominant driver.