1) I can't believe this is real

2) I can't believe a central banker would be so stupid to say this out loud

Faisal Islam interviewed Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey today and the topic of wages came up.

Islam : Are you trying to get into people’s heads & ask them not to ask for too high a pay rise?

Bailey: Broadly yes

Islam : Really?

Bailey: we do need to see a moderation of wage rises… that's painful

I guess capitalism only works when Bailey and his friends are minting money on ultra-low rates. Bailey earns about £600,000 per year.

More of the BBC interview.