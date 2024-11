0900 GMT / 0400 US Eastern time: Olli Rehn, Governor of the Bank of Finland, and Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill speak on a panel at a conference organised by UBS in London

As Governor of the Bank of Finland Rehn is a member of the European Central Bank monetary policy board, the Governing Council.

Thus we'll get policy/economy comments relevant for the ECB and BoE for this one.