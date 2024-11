1500 GMT/1000 US Eastern time:

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill is due to speak to the Economic Affairs Committee from the House of Lords, the upper house of parliament.

The subject of questioning will be On Britain's poor record of economic inactivity and long-term sickness

Sheesh. What's Pill gonna recommend, a rate cut? (Sarcasm ... check out the link for what this is all about, doesn;t seem monetary policy will be much of an impact on it)

House of Lords?