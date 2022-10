The Bank of England said on Wednesday it was "closely monitoring" liability-driven investment (LDI) funds ahead of the end of its support for the bond market on Friday.

The BoE also said the size and composition of Britain's current account deficit "make it vulnerable to reductions in foreign investor appetite for UK assets" and that this "may be heightened in current circumstances".

Headlines:

GILT PURCHASES ARE A TEMPORARY PROGRAMME, WILL BE UNWOUND IN SMOOTH AND ORDERLY FASHION

"CLOSELY MONITORING" LDI FUNDS AS THEY PREPARE FOR WHATEVER ASSET PRICES PREVAIL WHEN BOE STOPS BUYING GILTS

GLOBAL FINANCIAL MARKETS AFFECTED BY SPILLOVER FROM DYSFUNCTION IN UK LONG-DATED GILT MARKET

NOT REASONABLE TO EXPECT FUNDS TO INSURE AGAINST ALL OUTCOMES, BUT WORKING ON TOUGHER REGULATION

WILL BE "CHALLENGING" FOR SOME HOUSEHOLDS TO MANAGE RISING COST OF ESSENTIALS AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES

FPC MAINTAINS BANKS' COUNTERCYCLICAL CAPITAL BUFFER (CCYB) AT 2%, WITH EFFECT FROM JULY 2023

IF INTEREST RATES RISE AS MARKETS EXPECT, SHARE OF HOUSEHOLDS WITH HIGH MORTGAGE DEBT SERVICING LEVELS TO REACH PRE-FINANCIAL CRISIS PEAK IN LATE 2023

UK VULNERABLE TO LOSS OF FOREIGN INVESTOR APPETITE FOR UK ASSETS, RISKS MAY BE HEIGHTENED CURRENTLY

UK BANKS HAVE CAPACITY TO WEATHER SEVERE ECONOMIC OUTCOMES

Full Reuters Note