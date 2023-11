1545 GMT/1045 US Eastern time: Bank of England Deputy Govemor, Markets and Banking, Dave Ramsden gives remarks at the 7th Annual Conference of the European Systemic Risk Board 'Financial stability challenges ahead: emerging risks and regulation.

It would appear likely that Ramsden will not be speaking on his economic nor policy outlook at this event. however, be on the alert from any Q&A &/or interviews with media he gives.