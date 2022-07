One for the purists, but for those that want to have a read..

Solvency II: Striking the balance − speech by Sam Woods

Some notable comments:

Sam Woods Says Reform Of Insurance Rules Could Release 10-15% Of The Current Capital Held By Life Insurers

Insurance Reform Could Support Between 45 Billion And 90 Billion Pounds In Additional Investment In The Economy

Woods Says Industry Reaction To BOE's Revised Proposals For Reforming Solvency Rules Has Been Strongly Negative