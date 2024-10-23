1300 GMT / 0900 US Eastern time: Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden takes part in a panel discussion on financial regulation hosted by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) in Washington, alongside Citigroup Chair John Dugan
