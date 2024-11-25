The Bank of England reduced rates by 25 basis points to 4.75% on November 7.

0900 GMT/0400 US Eastern time: Bank of England Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli gives a speech at the annual Bank of England Watchers' Conference organised by King's Business School

1030 GMT/0530 US Eastern time: Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Swati Dhingra takes part in a panel discussion on inflation dynamics at the annual Bank of England Watchers' Conference organised by King's Business School

