Central bank speakers from the BoE and ECB on the agenda for the session ahead:

0900 GMT European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann speaks at an economic reports' club

1200 GMT Remarks by ECB board member Luis de Guindos followed by a Q&A

1200 GMT also, talk by Member of the Executive Board, European Central Bank Fabio Panetta at Italian Institute for International Political Studies

1310 GMT Bank of England policy maker Silvana Tenreyro delivers keynote speech at the Society of Professional Economists Annual Conference

1600 GMT Policy panel participation by ECB board member Philip Lane at 23rd Jacques Polak Annual Research Conference in Washington, D.C.

1600 GMT Bank of Spain's governor Pablo Hernández de Cos takes part in a debate of the Economics Meeting in S'Agaró, Girona: "Economic consequences of the war in Ukraine"